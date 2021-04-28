Sponsored by Colombo Law

Results released for Morgantown municipal election

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown City Clerk Christine Wade has announced the results of the 2021 Municipal Election for city council.

  • First Ward – Patrick Hathaway
  • Second Ward – Bill Kawecki
  • Third Ward – Ixya Vega
  • Fourth Ward – Jenny Selin
  • Fifth Ward – Danielle Trumble
  • Sixth Ward – David Harshbarger
  • Seventh Ward – Brian Butcher

Wade also announced the results of the referendum vote on changing council term limits from two-year concurrent terms to four-year staggered terms:

Yes. The Charter should be amended – 945
No. The Charter should not be amended – 495

You can see the total votes for each candidate here.

The new council will begin its term on July 1, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories