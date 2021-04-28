Results released for Morgantown municipal election

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown City Clerk Christine Wade has announced the results of the 2021 Municipal Election for city council.

First Ward – Patrick Hathaway

Second Ward – Bill Kawecki

Third Ward – Ixya Vega

Fourth Ward – Jenny Selin

Fifth Ward – Danielle Trumble

Sixth Ward – David Harshbarger

Seventh Ward – Brian Butcher

Wade also announced the results of the referendum vote on changing council term limits from two-year concurrent terms to four-year staggered terms:

Yes. The Charter should be amended – 945

No. The Charter should not be amended – 495

You can see the total votes for each candidate here.

The new council will begin its term on July 1, 2021.