Results released for Morgantown municipal election

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown City Clerk Christine Wade has announced the results of the 2021 Municipal Election for city council.
- First Ward – Patrick Hathaway
- Second Ward – Bill Kawecki
- Third Ward – Ixya Vega
- Fourth Ward – Jenny Selin
- Fifth Ward – Danielle Trumble
- Sixth Ward – David Harshbarger
- Seventh Ward – Brian Butcher
Wade also announced the results of the referendum vote on changing council term limits from two-year concurrent terms to four-year staggered terms:
Yes. The Charter should be amended – 945
No. The Charter should not be amended – 495
You can see the total votes for each candidate here.
The new council will begin its term on July 1, 2021.