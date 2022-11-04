HARRISVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) – In Ritchie County, voters have a pretty slow General Election.

At the top of the ballot, in the state’s new second U.S. Congressional District, voters will choose between current Rep. Alex Mooney, a Republican and Democrat challenger Barry Wendell, from Monongalia County.

All voters in West Virginia will be deciding the fate of state constitutional amendments 1-4. A full description of the amendments can be found here.

The State Senate and House of Delegates districts that cover the county are uncontested, as are all of the county races.