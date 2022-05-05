HARRISVILLE, W.Va. – When Ritchie County voters head to the polls, they will have several decisions to make.

Both Democrats and Republicans will be deciding on who will face off in the state’s new 2nd Congressional District. On the Republican side, longtime 1st District Congressman David McKinley and incumbent 2nd District Rep. Alex Mooney are vying to see who may have a chance to keep their seat in Congress. There are three other newcomers in the race as well. Democrats will be choosing between Barry Wendell, from Monongalia County, and Angela Dwyer of Berkeley County.

Republican voters in will join with Pleasants, Wirt and Wood counties to in the West Virginia State Senate 3rd District race. Incumbent Michael Azinger is challenged by John Kelly.

House of Delegates races in the county are uncontested. There are also no major partisan contested races at the county level.

All Ritchie County voters will be participating in the non-partisan Board of Education race. Incumbents Denny Nelson and Ryan Reed are challenged by John Boone and Brian Walton for two seats. Fellow incumbent Misty Ingram-Keen is unopposed.

Pennsboro residents will also be voting for a mayor and two city council members.

Sample ballots can be found on the West Virginia Secretary of State’s website.