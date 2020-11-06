Ritchie County levy passes; two elementary schools to be rebuilt

HARRISVILLE, W.Va. – A Ritchie County levy potentially funding the rebuild of two local elementary schools passed on Election Day.

The levy will provide funding for a new Creed Collins Elementary School in Pennsboro and a new Harrisville Elementary School. Each school is currently more than 50 years old and in need of repairs, and the community voted to pass the levy on Tuesday, which will start the process.

Ritchie County Superintendent Jim Brown said that he looks forward to getting started on the project and thinks it will improve the community.

“We’ve checked box number one, which is county funds coming to the project. We now have the school bond, and our next step is the needs project submitted to the West Virginia School Building Authority,” said Brown.

The grant submitted will request 65% of the cost.