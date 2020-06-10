Several races decided in Tucker County Tuesday night

PARSONS, W.Va. – Three contested races were decided in Tucker County on Tuesday evening.

All three races were on the non-partisan ballot. Tucker County voters elected incumbent Riley H. Barb as Magistrate Division one, Barb took the election with 55% of the votes.

“This is my fifth time being elected magistrate in Tucker County. I just love these people, I love my job and I’m very honored that they gave me another four year term,” Barb said.

Brian K. Wilfong was elected as Magistrate Division two. Wilfong dominated the election and won with 81 percent of the votes.

“Well I’ve been in law enforcement for the last 30-35 years and it’s always been something I wanted to do. I think I’d be good at it and I like serving Tucker County,” Wilfong said.

And in the closest contested race of the night, James B. Nester Sr. was elected Conservation District Supervisor. Nester won with 52% of the votes Tuesday night.