CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Some West Virginia counties are still looking for poll workers to work on Election Day.

There are nearly 1,700 polling locations in the Mountain State, with a total need of 8,500 poll workers. While some counties are still hiring, the Secretary of State’s Office says overall poll staffing statewide looks good.

Kanawha County, the state’s most populous, has had some poll workers drop out in the final week, so officials say they will hold one more training class. Poll workers get paid $200 to work on Election Day, and they are also paid $60 for training. It’s a long day of work, from 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., but many consider it a civic duty.

“It makes you feel good to work the polls, and that evening you are going to feel good about yourself. And we pay pretty good… but it’s also, you’re just serving your public and your citizens, and you feel good about it,” said Vera McCormick, Kanawha County Clerk.

Kanawha County will have one more class Wednesday at 10 a.m. to train poll workers. You can call the clerk’s office at 304-357-0130. Those who live in another county can check with their county clerk to see if more poll workers are needed.

In some other states, there have been some instances of poll workers being harassed or intimidated on the job. Today, the WV Secretary of State’s Deputy Chief of Staff Mike Queen said there have been no instances of poll worker harassment in the Mountain State in the past six years.