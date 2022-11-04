GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Taylor County voters have several things to decide in the General Election.

At the top of the ballot, in the state’s new second U.S. Congressional District, voters will choose between current Rep. Alex Mooney, a Republican and Democrat challenger Barry Wendell, from Monongalia County.

The county is split into two State Senate districts. In the 12th State Senate district race, Republican Ben Queen, who currently serves in the House of Delegates out of Harrison County, is facing off against Libertarian Austin Lynch, also of Harrison County, to take over the seat held by Democrat Mike Romano, who is not running for re-election. In the 14th State Senate district race, Republican Jay Taylor, from Grafton and Democrat Amanda Pitzer, from Preston County, are running to replace incumbent Republican Dave Sypolt, who is not seeking re-election.

In the 73rd House of Delegates district incumbent Republican Amy Summers is challenged by former delegate Mike Manypenny, a Democrat.

All voters in West Virginia will be deciding the fate of state constitutional amendments 1-4. A full description of the amendments can be found here.

On the county ticket, incumbent Republican Tony Veltri is challenged by Democrat Mike Withers for County Commissioner.

The county’s volunteer fire department levy is up for renewal. A school bond that would help fund the construction of a new Anna Jarvis Elementary and safety improvements to the rest of the county’s schools, is also up for a vote.

Grafton residents will also be deciding on the renewal of the city’s street paving levy.