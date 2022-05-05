GRAFTON, W.Va. – When Taylor County voters head to the polls, they will have several decisions to make.

Both Democrats and Republicans will be deciding on who will face off in the state’s new 2nd Congressional District. On the Republican side, longtime 1st District Congressman David McKinley and incumbent 2nd District Rep. Alex Mooney are vying to see who may have a chance to keep their seat in Congress. There are three other newcomers in the race as well. Democrats will be choosing between Barry Wendell, from Monongalia County, and Angela Dwyer of Berkeley County.

Some Republican voters in the Taylor County will vote in the 14th West Virginia State Senate District where Stephen Smith, James Lough, J.R. Keplinger, Angela Iman and Jay Taylor are all running for the nomination.

None of the House of Delegates races in the county are uncontested. There are also no major contested local races on the Democrat ticket.

Republican voters do have choices to make in the County Commissioner and County Clerk races. For County Commissioner, incumbent Tony Veltri is challenged by Matthew Speakman. A crowded field is running for County Clerk with Maranda Kyer, Jaron Freeman, Bobby Jennings, Ashlie Clark, Rob Bolyard and Andrea Gallagher all vying for the role.

All Taylor County voters will be participating in the non-partisan Board of Education race. Incumbents Austin Upton, Clark Sinclair and Melissa Garvin are challenged by Philip Kennedy. Keith Enberg, Fred Forman, Jim Morgan, Damrien Newbraugh, Jason McDaniel, Matt Wageman and Michelle Gallo. Three seats are up for grabs.

All voters will be deciding the fate of the 4-H levy, while Grafton voters have one contested city council seat to sort out.

Sample ballots can be found on the West Virginia Secretary of State’s website.