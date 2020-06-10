Breaking News
Teacher beats West Virginia Senate president in GOP primary

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — The West Virginia Senate president who was dogged by teacher protests at the statehouse has lost to an educator in his Republican primary reelection bid.

Senate President Mitch Carmichael was defeated by Amy Nichole Grady, a teacher who received the endorsement of the American Federation of Teachers West Virginia chapter.

Carmichael has been the target of dozens of teachers. The educators packed the state Capitol to protest his proposals to create the state’s first charter schools. He has also publicly feuded with Republican Gov. Jim Justice over the issue.

Grady has called herself a “Pro-life, Pro-2nd Amendment conservative teacher who is fed up with self-serving elected officials.”  

