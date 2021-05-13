Town of Rivesville looks to election with “Meet the Candidates” forum

RIVESVILLE, W.Va. — Ahead of next month’s election, the town of Rivesville held a “Meet the Candidates” forum on Thursday evening at the town community building. Candidates for mayor, recorder, and town council were invited to speak.

Each candidate answered three questions in the forum.

This election will be the first time in recent history that there will not be a ballot full of candidates. Rather, a number of candidates opted to be write-in only. While the mayor and recorder positions are being run unopposed, five of the six council candidates will be only be able to be voted for via write-in.

All candidates, on the ballot and off, had the chance to speak at the forum so that their names could be known when voters step into the booth.

“It may be helpful that they’re already written there on the ballot, so it’s only a checkmark and not like someone has to write a name in. But that’s why we’re here tonight,” said Noelle Kolb, a current councilwoman who is not up for election this year.

Elections will be held on Tuesday, June 8. Once elected, the winning candidate will assume the new role when the new fiscal year begins on Thursday, July 1.