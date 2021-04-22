Town of White Hall starts voter registration drive for June municipal election

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – The Town of White Hall has kicked off its voter registration drive.

People can submit their voter registration April 22-May 18 for White Hall’s municipal election, which is being held on June 8, 2021.

The White Hall municipal election will help select officeholders for mayor and town council.

Marion County Clerk Julie Kincaid stated people can register in person at the White Hall Public Safety Building or online.

“We have decided to make this an annual event out here in White Hall to do a voter registration drive each year so hopefully that will generate more interest in elections,” explained Kincaid. “Not only municipal elections, but hopefully elections overall.”

Kincaid also says this helps Marion County when it comes time for the general and primary elections.

The last day for people to register to vote before municipal elections is May 18, 2021.

“Its beneficial for people to do it now that way they’re not scrambling at the last minute,” said Kincaid.

To register to vote online you can check out the town of White Hall Facebook page or the Secretary of State’s website.