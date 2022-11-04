PARSONS, W.Va. (WBOY) – Tucker County voters have several things to decide in the General Election.

At the top of the ballot, in the state’s new second U.S. Congressional District, voters will choose between current Rep. Alex Mooney, a Republican and Democrat challenger Barry Wendell, from Monongalia County.

In the 14th State Senate district race, Republican Jay Taylor, from Grafton and Democrat Amanda Pitzer, from Preston County, are running to replace incumbent Republican Dave Sypolt, who is not seeking re-election.

All voters in West Virginia will be deciding the fate of state constitutional amendments 1-4. A full description of the amendments can be found here.

On the county ticket, Republican Tim Knotts and Democrat Deborah Stiles are vying to bring a new face to the County Commission.

A county ambulance levy is up for a vote after a similar one failed in May.