PARSONS, W.Va. – When Tucker County voters head to the polls, they will have several decisions to make.

Both Democrats and Republicans will be deciding on who will face off in the state’s new 2nd Congressional District. On the Republican side, longtime 1st District Congressman David McKinley and incumbent 2nd District Rep. Alex Mooney are vying to see who may have a chance to keep their seat in Congress. There are three other newcomers in the race as well. Democrats will be choosing between Barry Wendell, from Monongalia County, and Angela Dwyer of Berkeley County.

Some Republican voters in the Tucker County will vote in the 14th West Virginia State Senate District where Stephen Smith, James Lough, J.R. Keplinger, Angela Iman and Jay Taylor are all running for the nomination.

House of Delegates races in the county are uncontested.

Voters from both parties will be choosing nominees for County Commissioner, who will face off in November. The Democratic race is between Deborah Stiles and Harry Hardy, while Republicans Red Lipscomb and Tim Knotts are facing off.

All Tucker County voters will be participating in the non-partisan Board of Education race. Incumbents Chris Ross and Cathy Hebb are challenged by Katie Russell, David Cooper, Teresa Simmons, Kevin White and Mae Teter. Four seats are up for grabs.

Voters will also be deciding the fate of the county’s ambulance levy, which has been surrounded by a lot of debate.

Sample ballots can be found on the West Virginia Secretary of State’s website.