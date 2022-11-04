BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – It’s a fairly light ballot in Upshur County for voters in the General Election.

At the top of the ballot, in the state’s new second U.S. Congressional District, voters will choose between current Rep. Alex Mooney, a Republican and Democrat challenger Barry Wendell, from Monongalia County.

The State Senate district that covers the county is uncontested, as are two of the three House of Delegates districts. In the 64th House of Delegates district, incumbent Republican Adam Burkhammer is facing Democrat John Clise.

All voters in West Virginia will be deciding the fate of state constitutional amendments 1-4. A full description of the amendments can be found here.

The county office races are all uncontested.

Voters will be deciding whether or not to continue the Board of Education levies.