BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – When Upshur County voters head to the polls, they will have several decisions to make.

Both Democrats and Republicans will be deciding on who will face off in the state’s new 2nd Congressional District. On the Republican side, longtime 1st District Congressman David McKinley and incumbent 2nd District Rep. Alex Mooney are vying to see who may have a chance to keep their seat in Congress. There are three other newcomers in the race as well. Democrats will be choosing between Barry Wendell, from Monongalia County, and Angela Dwyer of Berkeley County.

West Virginia State Senate and House of Delegates races, in the districts that cover Upshur County, are uncontested. There are also no major partisan contested races at the county level.

All Upshur County voters will be participating in the non-partisan Board of Education race, along with two Magistrate races. For Board of Education, Sherry Dean, Tom O’Neill, Roy Wager, Buck Edwards, Derrick Aegan, Jan Craig, Robert Osburn, Jesse Davidson, Brandon Weese, Todd Starkey, Harmon George and Dave Chipps are all running for the three seats that are up for grabs.

In the Division 1 Magistrate race, incumbent Mark Davis is challenged by Kay Hurst, while in Division 2, incumbent Alan Suder is facing Lenny Stone.

Buckhannon residents will also be voting on two spots on City Council. Incumbents Shelia Sines and Dave Thomas are being challenged by Jim Valenson, Laura Foulks and David McCauley.

Sample ballots can be found on the West Virginia Secretary of State’s website.