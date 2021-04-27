Voters head to the polls for Morgantown Municipal Election

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Municipal Election Day is April 27, and voters made their way to polling stations around the city.

Polling location at First Presbyterian Church

They selected city council members and decided whether to change council term limits from two-year concurrent terms to four-year staggered terms, according to a press release from the city. Christine Wade, the city clerk, said not much will be different this year other than new COVID-19 precautions.

Wade said, in the past, candidates had to go door to door to get signatures in their ward to nominate them to run for a city seat. However, she said, due to COVID-19, in 2021, the city is allowing electronic signature collection.

Morgantown even developed a little form that residents, voters can fill out themselves, the city clerk said.

Polling location at Morgantown High School

“Typically, if the candidate did not go door to door, they could have a circulator, that’s someone that can go door to door for them,” Wade previously said. “Now, any voter, registered voter, can be their own circulator.”

Another effort this year, Wade said, is allowing voters to know the best time to stop by the polls. This year, Morgantown hopes to give poll workers the ability to log into a system and enter information about how many people are at the polls.

Voters will be able to visit the city clerk’s website and see how busy everything is at their polling location.

This could have been the reason for the calm on election day.



Polling location at First Presbyterian Church

One of the polling locations was First Presbyterian Church, which was calm and quiet by mid-afternoon. That was also the case at Morgantown High School around the same time.

Polls close at 7:30 p.m. and results will be made available the same evening.

This story will be updated as election results are made available.