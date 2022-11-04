WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Webster County voters have just a few decisions to make during the General Election.

At the top of the ballot, in the state’s new first U.S. Congressional District, voters will choose between current Rep. Carol Miller, a Republican; Democrat challenger Lacy Watson, from Bluefield; and Independent Belinda Fox-Spencer, of Monroe County.

The county’s State Senate district race is uncontested.

In the 48th House of Delegates race, incumbent Republican Caleb Hanna, is being challenged by Democrat Eric Sebert.

All voters in West Virginia will be deciding the fate of state constitutional Amendments 1-4. A full description of the amendments can be found here.

On the county ticket, Republican Kimble Tanner and Democrat Nancy Matthews are vying to join the County Commission.

The Circuit Clerk and County Clerk races are both uncontested.

Use the interactive map below to figure out which precinct you live in and find your sample ballot: