Webster County sheriff race takes shape after Tuesday’s primary

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. – It had been eight years since the last time Webster County voters had as many decisions to make as they did Tuesday night.

In the non-partisan races, Jason Davis was elected magistrate over Roddie Brown and Allen Cogar, while Lisa Clutter and Michael Carpenter won seats on the Board of Education ahead of Linda Goff.

On the Democratic ticket, Keith Stout prevailed in the circuit clerk race, Daniel Dotson bested Tammy Hawkins in the county commission race and Rick Clayton is the nominee for sheriff, winning that three-way race.

Clayton will face Stanley Knight in the November General Election, after Knight came out ahead of Thomas Stalnaker.

