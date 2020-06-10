Breaking News
Your Local Election HQ – 2020 Primary Results

Webster County sheriff race takes shape after Tuesday’s primary

Your Local Election HQ
Posted: / Updated:

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. – It had been eight years since the last time Webster County voters had as many decisions to make as they did Tuesday night.

In the non-partisan races, Jason Davis was elected magistrate over Roddie Brown and Allen Cogar, while Lisa Clutter and Michael Carpenter won seats on the Board of Education ahead of Linda Goff.

On the Democratic ticket, Keith Stout prevailed in the circuit clerk race, Daniel Dotson bested Tammy Hawkins in the county commission race and Rick Clayton is the nominee for sheriff, winning that three-way race.

Clayton will face Stanley Knight in the November General Election, after Knight came out ahead of Thomas Stalnaker.

For full election results, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Celebrate your graduation with out virtual yearbook!
See which businesses are open in your area
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories