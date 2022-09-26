A hand casting a vote in a ballot box for an election in the West Virginia, USA

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — Monongalia County voters will have the option to approve or reject a four-year Mon EMS Levy when they vote during the 2022 General Election on Nov. 8, 2022.

The levy will provide Mon EMS approximately $4,470,399 per year, for a total of $17,881,598, according to Mon EMS’s new website dedicated to information on the levy. The levy is calculated on 60% of the assessed value of your property, according to Mon EMS. Here’s how it breaks down per taxpayer, according to Mon EMS:

Appraised Value Assessed Value Annual Cost to Taxpayers $100,000 $60,000 $16.78 $166,667 $100,000 $27.96 $250,000 $150,000 $41.94 $333,334 $200,000 $55.92 Credit: Mon EMS

Mon EMS says on its website that one reason it can’t cover the funding it needs by raising its rates is that unless Medicare and Medicaid raise their reimbursement rates, Mon EMS raising its rate will not impact federal reimbursement, and Medicare and Medicaid have a set amount, not percentage, that they will reimburse.

Under the plan, Mon EMS says Monongalia County hospitals will still be providing more than $1 million each to Mon EMS in fiscal year 2024.

Voters who feel they want more information before casting their ballots can attend one of several public meetings that are scheduled about the levy, which according to Mon EMS will be held:

On Oct. 5 at the Triune Halleck Volunteer Fire Department, which is located at 1621 Halleck Rd. in Morgantown, at 6 p.m.

On Oct. 12 at Mason Dixon Park, which is located at 79 Buckeye Rd. in Core, at 6 p.m.

On Oct. 17 at the Blacksville Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall, which is located at 5956 Mason Dixon Hwy. in Blacksville, at 6 p.m.

On Oct. 19 at the River Road Volunteer Fire Department, which is located at 1701 River Rd. in Morgantown, at 6 p.m.

According to Mon EMS, additional public meeting dates are pending confirmation.