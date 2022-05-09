CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – May 10 is Primary Election day in West Virginia. If you’re not sure exactly what to expect at your polling place, have no fear! Here’s a guide to election day for each county in north central West Virginia.
- Barbour County
- Doddridge County
- Gilmer County
- Harrison County
- Lewis County
- Marion County
- Monongalia County
- Preston County
- Randolph County
- Ritchie County
- Taylor County
- Tucker County
- Upshur County
Election results will be updated on the 2022 Primary Election Results Page as they are finalized throughout the day on Tuesday.