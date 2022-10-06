CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The General Election is inching closer each day, and West Virginia counties are preparing for voters to start casting their ballots.

First-time voters must register by Tuesday, Oct. 18, and voters who have moved since the last election must update their registration by the same date. Click here to learn more about how to register to vote or update your voter registration.

This year, early voting begins on Wednesday, Oct. 26 and will last through Saturday, Nov. 5.

In a press release Thursday, the Harrison County Clerk’s Office shared its early voting locations:

Rose Bud Plaza beside Family Dollar

The Voter Registration Office in the Harrison County Courthouse

The Marketplace at Charles Pointe

Those early voting locations will be open during the following hours:

Harrison County Courthouse:

Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Others:

Monday-Friday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Harrison County Clerk’s Office also announced that it has a new website where voters can find a sample ballot that will look like their real ballot. This way they will know which candidates they can vote for at the federal, state, county and city levels, and do research on them.

Click here to see the County Clerk’s Office’s new website.