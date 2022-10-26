A hand casting a vote in a ballot box for an election in the West Virginia, USA

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If passed, West Virginia’s Amendment 2 would give the State Legislature the authority to pass legislation cutting car tax as well as taxes on vehicles and equipment for businesses.

While some are worried about potential effects on local goverments’ funds, some West Virginians are excited at the prospect of saving money every year by not having to pay car taxes.

If the amendment passes, would it apply to 2022 personal property taxes?

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Tax Office says no.

On its official Facebook page, the sheriff’s office said people will still be required to pay their 2022 Personal Property taxes regardless of whether Amendment 2 passes or fails.

“Even if Amendment 2 passes, the people of Monongalia County are still responsible for paying all of their taxes,” Sheriff Perry Palmer said in the post.

The Sheriff’s Tax Office also encouraged taxpayers who have questions to call 304-291-7244.

Early voting has already begun in West Virginia. It will run through Saturday, Nov. 5. Click here to find your early voting location.

Type your address into the interactive map below to find your sample ballot: