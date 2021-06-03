WV House of Delegates member Ben Queen to run for State Senate

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Delegate Ben Queen announced Thursday that he plans to run for the West Virginia State Senate in 2022.

Queen, a 26-year-old Republican, has represented the 48th District(Harrison and a portion of Taylor County) since 2016 and has been re-elected twice. He is planning to run for a seat in the 12th Senatorial District, which encompasses Harrison, Lewis, Braxton and Clay counties and part of Gilmer County.

The seat has been held by Harrison County Democrat Mike Romano since 2014.

Queen is the owner of a local photography business.

Del. Ben Queen

“My education, my professional career as a small business owner, and the last five years as

a responsible member of the West Virginia legislature have prepared me to be a WV State Senator,”

Queen said. “I will be a productive member of the State Senate who will work hard to earn the respect of my colleagues. I will be a leader who listens first. I will work smart to honorably represent the hard working families, business owners and seniors in the 12th Senatorial District”.

Queen’s platform will include “issues important to West Virginia families:” safe schools, educational opportunities; support for first responders and law enforcement, access to affordable health care, senior services and in-home care, and broadband internet.

“We can no longer use broadband internet as a talking point at campaign time. The pandemic has taught us all that reliable high-speed internet is no longer a luxury. It’s a necessity that must be available in every part of all 55 counties. Public safety, health care, education and economic development all depend on our ability to communicate through broadband internet,” Queen said.

Queen announced his candidacy early in order to give other individuals the opportunity to seriously consider running for his seat in the House of Delegates, he explained.