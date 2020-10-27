Your Local Election Headquarters: Barbour County Voter Guide

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – If you are a registered voter in Barbour County, here’s what you can expect to see on your ballot when you step into the voting booth.

Federal Races:

President:

Voters will see four candidates: the Republican, President Donald Trump; the Democrat, former Vice President Joe Biden; Libertarian Jo Jorgensen, from South Carolina; and Howie Hawkins, the Mountain Party candidate from Syracuse, NY.

U.S. Senator:

Incumbent Republican Shelley Moore Capito is faced by Democrat Paula Jean Swearengin, of Raleigh County and Preston County Libertarian David Moran.

U.S. House of Representatives – 1st Congressional District:

Republican Rep. David McKinley, the incumbent, is challenged by fellow Wheeling resident, Democrat Natalie Cline.

State Races:

Governor:

Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican, is running for reelection against Democrat challenger Ben Salango. Liberatarian and Buckhannon attorney Erika Kolenich and Mountain Party candidate Danny Lutz, of Charles Town are also on the gubernatorial ballot.

Secretary of State:

Former Secretary of State Natalie Tennant is looking to take her old job back from incumbent Republican Mac Warner.

Auditor:

Incumbent Republican JB McCuskey is running for reelection against Democrat Mary Ann Claytor.

Treasurer:

Democrat John Perdue is looking to hold onto the seat he’s held since 1996, facing a challenge from Jefferson County Republican Riley Moore.

Commissioner of Agriculture:

Incumbent Republican Kent Leonhart is challenged by WV 13th District State Senator Bob Beach, a Monongalia County Democrat.

Attorney General:

Two-term incumbent Republican Patrick Morrisey is seeking reelection against Democrat Sam Petsonk of Fayette County.

WV State Senate – 14th District(shared with some or all of seven other counties):

Incumbent Republican Randy Smith, of Tucker County, is facing Democrat David Childers, of Hardy County.

WV House of Delegates – 47th District:

Chris Phillips, the incumbent Republican, is challenged by Democrat Ed Larry.

Barbour County Ticket:

County Commissioner – North:

Current Barbour County Sheriff Phil Ferguson, a Democrat, is running for a spot on County Commission against Republican David Strait.

Sheriff:

Current Chief Deputy Brett Carpenter, running as a Republican, is faced by Moatsville Democrat Mike Ervin in the race for Ferguson’s seat.

Assessor:

Two newcomers, Republican Derick Spencer and Democrat Deb Dadisman are running for current Assessor John Cutright’s seat.

Other Races:

Incumbent Prosecuting Attorney Thomas Hoxie is unopposed and there are no official candidates for Surveyor.

