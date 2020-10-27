Your Local Election Headquarters: Gilmer County Voter Guide

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – For registered voters in Gilmer County, here’s what can be expected on the ballot when they step into the voting booth.

Federal Races:

President:

Voters will see four candidates: the Republican, President Donald Trump; the Democrat, former Vice President Joe Biden; Libertarian Jo Jorgensen, from South Carolina; and Howie Hawkins, the Mountain Party candidate from Syracuse, New York.

U.S. Senator:

Incumbent Republican Shelley Moore Capito is faced by Democrat Paula Jean Swearengin, of Raleigh County and Preston County Libertarian David Moran.

U.S. House of Representatives – 1st Congressional District:

Republican Rep. David McKinley, the incumbent, is challenged by fellow Wheeling resident, Democrat Natalie Cline.

State Races:

Governor:

Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican, is running for reelection against Democrat challenger Ben Salango. Libertarian and Buckhannon attorney Erika Kolenich and Mountain Party candidate Danny Lutz, of Charles Town, are also on the gubernatorial ballot.

Secretary of State:

Former Secretary of State Natalie Tennant, a Democrat, is looking to take her old job back from incumbent Republican Mac Warner.

Auditor:

Incumbent Republican JB McCuskey is running for reelection against Democrat Mary Ann Claytor.

Treasurer:

Democrat John Perdue is looking to hold onto the seat he has held since 1996, facing a challenge from Jefferson County Republican Riley Moore.

Commissioner of Agriculture:

Incumbent Republican Kent Leonhardt is challenged by WV 13th District State Senator Bob Beach, a Monongalia County Democrat.

Attorney General:

Two-term incumbent Republican Patrick Morrisey is seeking reelection against Democrat Sam Petsonk of Fayette County.

WV State Senate – 2nd District (shared with some or all of eight other counties):

Incumbent Republican Mike Maroney, of Glen Dale, is facing fellow Marshall County resident and Democrat Josh Gary.

WV State Senate – 12th District (A small portion of Gilmer County, along with four other counties):

Incumbent Democrat Doug Facemire, first elected in 2008, is challenged by Republican Del. Patrick Martin, who currently represents the 46th House of Delegates district (Lewis County and a portion of Upshur).

WV House of Delegates – 33rd District (most of Gilmer County is in this district, along with Calhoun and Clay counties):

Incumbent Republican House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, from Clay County, is challenged by Calhoun County Democrat Larry Cottrell.

WV House of Delegates – 34th District (A portion of Gilmer County is in this district along with Braxton County):

Incumbent Democrat Brent Boggs, first elected in 1996, looks to hold onto his seat against Republican challenger Leathea Williams.

Gilmer County Ticket:

On the county ticket, all candidates, who are all Democrats, are running unopposed: Prosecuting Attorney Gerry Hough and Assessor Melissa Jedamski are incumbents. Current Sheriff Larry Gerwig is running for a seat on County Commission, while current Chief Deputy John Moss is running to take over Gerwig’s seat in the sheriff’s office. There are no candidates for surveyor.

Residents will also vote on whether to continue the county’s Emergency Services Levy. The levy funds the county’s fire and ambulance services.

To view the full sample ballot for Gilmer County, click here.