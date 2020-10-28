Your Local Election Headquarters: Harrison County Voter Guide

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – For registered voters in Harrison County, here’s what can be expected on the ballot when they step into the voting booth.

Federal Races:

President:

Voters will see four candidates: the Republican, President Donald Trump; the Democrat, former Vice President Joe Biden; Libertarian Jo Jorgensen, from South Carolina; and Howie Hawkins, the Mountain Party candidate from Syracuse, New York.

U.S. Senator:

Incumbent Republican Shelley Moore Capito is faced by Democrat Paula Jean Swearengin, of Raleigh County and Preston County Libertarian David Moran.

U.S. House of Representatives – 1st Congressional District:

Republican Rep. David McKinley, the incumbent, is challenged by fellow Wheeling resident, Democrat Natalie Cline.

State Races:

Governor:

Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican, is running for reelection against Democrat challenger Ben Salango. Libertarian and Buckhannon attorney Erika Kolenich and Mountain Party candidate Danny Lutz, of Charles Town, are also on the gubernatorial ballot.

Secretary of State:

Former Secretary of State Natalie Tennant, a Democrat, is looking to take her old job back from incumbent Republican Mac Warner.

Auditor:

Incumbent Republican JB McCuskey is running for reelection against Democrat Mary Ann Claytor.

Treasurer:

Democrat John Perdue is looking to hold onto the seat he has held since 1996, facing a challenge from Jefferson County Republican Riley Moore.

Commissioner of Agriculture:

Incumbent Republican Kent Leonhardt is challenged by WV 13th District State Senator Bob Beach, a Monongalia County Democrat.

Attorney General:

Two-term incumbent Republican Patrick Morrisey is seeking reelection against Democrat Sam Petsonk of Fayette County.

WV State Senate – 12th District (shared with four other counties):

Incumbent Democrat Doug Facemire, first elected in 2008, is challenged by Republican Del. Patrick Martin, who currently represents the 46th House of Delegates district (Lewis County and a portion of Upshur).

WV House of Delegates – 48th District (includes a small portion of Taylor County):

There are four spots up for grabs in the 48th District, and two of the winners will be newcomers. Democrat incumbent House Minority Leader Tim Miley and incumbent Republican Terry Waxman are not running for re-election. However, incumbent Republicans Ben Queen and Danny Hamrick are running, along with fellow Republicans Laura Kimble and Clay Riley. Running on the Democrat ticket are former Delegate Richard Iaquinta, Rob Garcia, Ryan Deems and Josh Maxwell. Libertarian Will Hyman and Steve Hamilton, of the Mountain Party, are also in the running.

Harrison County Ticket:

There’s only one contested race on the county ticket: the race for county commissioner. Longtime County Clerk Susan Thomas, who defeated incumbent Ron Watson in the Democratic Primary, is facing Republican Mickey Petitto and Libertarian Rex Starkey.

The candidates for the other county offices, all of whom are incumbent Democrats, are running unopposed: Prosecuting Attorney Rachel Romano, Sheriff Robert Matheny and Assessor Rocky Romano. There are no candidates for surveyor.

To view the full sample ballot for Harrison County, click here.