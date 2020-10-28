Your Local Election Headquarters: Lewis County Voter Guide

WESTON, W.Va. – For registered voters in Lewis County, here’s what can be expected on the ballot when they step into the voting booth.

Federal Races:

President:

Voters will see four candidates: the Republican, President Donald Trump; the Democrat, former Vice President Joe Biden; Libertarian Jo Jorgensen, from South Carolina; and Howie Hawkins, the Mountain Party candidate from Syracuse, New York.

U.S. Senator:

Incumbent Republican Shelley Moore Capito is faced by Democrat Paula Jean Swearengin, of Raleigh County and Preston County Libertarian David Moran.

U.S. House of Representatives – 2nd Congressional District:

Republican Rep. Alex Mooney, the incumbent, is challenged by Democrat Cathy Kunkel.

State Races:

Governor:

Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican, is running for reelection against Democrat challenger Ben Salango. Libertarian and Buckhannon attorney Erika Kolenich and Mountain Party candidate Danny Lutz, of Charles Town, are also on the gubernatorial ballot.

Secretary of State:

Former Secretary of State Natalie Tennant, a Democrat, is looking to take her old job back from incumbent Republican Mac Warner.

Auditor:

Incumbent Republican JB McCuskey is running for reelection against Democrat Mary Ann Claytor.

Treasurer:

Democrat John Perdue is looking to hold onto the seat he has held since 1996, facing a challenge from Jefferson County Republican Riley Moore.

Commissioner of Agriculture:

Incumbent Republican Kent Leonhardt is challenged by WV 13th District State Senator Bob Beach, a Monongalia County Democrat.

Attorney General:

Two-term incumbent Republican Patrick Morrisey is seeking reelection against Democrat Sam Petsonk of Fayette County.

WV State Senate – 12th District (shared with four other counties):

Incumbent Democrat Doug Facemire, first elected in 2008, is challenged by Republican Del. Patrick Martin, who currently represents the 46th House of Delegates district (Lewis County and a portion of Upshur).

WV House of Delegates – 46th District (includes a portion of Upshur County):

Three Lewis County residents, Adam Burkhammer, a Republican from Horner; Democrat Bob Stultz, of Weston; and Michael Lockard, a Libertarian from Walkersville, are running to take over Martin’s seat.

Lewis County Ticket:

Three contested races highlight the county ballot. There will be a new face on county commission, with two newcomers, Republican Bobby Stewart and Democrat Ray Smith, running. There will also be a new sheriff in town, as Republican Dave Gosa and Democrat David Parks face off to replace Adam Gissy, who stepped down from the office earlier this year.

The other contested race is for board of education, where three candidates, Bruce Heater, David Bush and Millie Metzgar, are running to fill the unexpired term left by the death of Paul Derico earlier this year. Bush was appointed in June to Derico’s seat.

Incumbent Prosecuting Attorney Christina Flanigan and Assessor John Breen, both Republicans, are unopposed. There are no candidates for surveyor.

To view the full sample ballot for Lewis County, click here.