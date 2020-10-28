Your Local Election Headquarters: Marion County Voter Guide

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – For registered voters in Marion County, here’s what can be expected on the ballot when they step into the voting booth.

Federal Races:

President:

Voters will see four candidates: the Republican, President Donald Trump; the Democrat, former Vice President Joe Biden; Libertarian Jo Jorgensen, from South Carolina; and Howie Hawkins, the Mountain Party candidate from Syracuse, New York.

U.S. Senator:

Incumbent Republican Shelley Moore Capito is faced by Democrat Paula Jean Swearengin, of Raleigh County and Preston County Libertarian David Moran.

U.S. House of Representatives – 1st Congressional District:

Republican Rep. David McKinley, the incumbent, is challenged by fellow Wheeling resident, Democrat Natalie Cline.

State Races:

Governor:

Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican, is running for reelection against Democrat challenger Ben Salango. Libertarian and Buckhannon attorney Erika Kolenich and Mountain Party candidate Danny Lutz, of Charles Town, are also on the gubernatorial ballot.

Secretary of State:

Former Secretary of State Natalie Tennant, a Democrat, is looking to take her old job back from incumbent Republican Mac Warner.

Auditor:

Incumbent Republican JB McCuskey is running for reelection against Democrat Mary Ann Claytor.

Treasurer:

Democrat John Perdue is looking to hold onto the seat he has held since 1996, facing a challenge from Jefferson County Republican Riley Moore.

Commissioner of Agriculture:

Incumbent Republican Kent Leonhardt is challenged by WV 13th District State Senator Bob Beach, a Monongalia County Democrat.

Attorney General:

Two-term incumbent Republican Patrick Morrisey is seeking reelection against Democrat Sam Petsonk of Fayette County.

WV State Senate – 13th District (shared with a portion of Monongalia County):

A year ago, incumbent Democrat Minority Leader Roman Prezioso announced that he would not be running for reelection after serving in the Senate since 1996. Fellow Democrat Mike Caputo, who has been in the House of Delegates since 1996, currently serving as Minority Whip, has stepped in to run for the seat against Republican Rebecca Polis.

WV State Senate – 2nd District (shared with some or all of eight other counties):

Voters in the northwestern part of the county will be voting in the 2nd District, where incumbent Republican Mike Maroney, of Glen Dale, is facing fellow Marshall County resident and Democrat Josh Gary.

WV House of Delegates – 49th District (shared with most of Taylor County and a small portion of Monongalia County):

Residents in the far southeastern corner of Marion County vote in the 49th District, where incumbent Republican Amy Summers is facing former Delegate Mike Manypenny.

WV House of Delegates – 50th District:

With Caputo running for State Senate, and fellow Democrat Linda Longstreth, who’s served in the House since 2004, taking a step back to run for county commission, Michael Angelucci, also a Democrat, is joined by newcomers Joey Garcia and Ronald Straight in trying to stave off Republicans Phil Mallow, Darton McIntire and Guy Ward.

Marion County Ticket:

It’s a busy ballot for many Marion County voters. Longstreth is running against embattled Republican Fairmont City Councilman David Kennedy for county commissioner.

Incumbent Sheriff Jimmy Riffle, a Democrat, is being challenged by former sheriff Joe Carpenter, a Republican.

All county voters will also decide whether or not to authorize a levy to help fund volunteer fire departments in the county.

The candidates for the other county offices, all of whom are incumbent Democrats, are running unopposed: Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Freeman, Assessor Mark Trach and Surveyor Christopher Wolfe.

City of Fairmont Ticket:

Fairmont voters will have decisions to make in four different city council districts: District 2, where Annie Bolyard, Sharon Mallow, Alex Knapp and Scott Straight are vying for current Councilman Frank Yann’s seat; District 4, where incumbent Mayor Brad Merrifield is facing County Commissioner Rick Garcia and Terry Burton; District 6, where incumbent Councilwoman Dora Grubb is being challenged by Gia Deasy and Dan Weber; and District 7’s race, which features incumbent Deputy Mayor Phil Mason and former Pierpont Community & Technical College President Blair Montgomery.

To view the full sample ballot for Marion County, click here.