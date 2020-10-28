Your Local Election Headquarters: Monongalia County Voter Guide

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – For registered voters in Monongalia County, here’s what can be expected on the ballot when they step into the voting booth.

Federal Races:

President:

Voters will see four candidates: the Republican, President Donald Trump; the Democrat, former Vice President Joe Biden; Libertarian Jo Jorgensen, from South Carolina; and Howie Hawkins, the Mountain Party candidate from Syracuse, New York.

U.S. Senator:

Incumbent Republican Shelley Moore Capito is faced by Democrat Paula Jean Swearengin, of Raleigh County and Preston County Libertarian David Moran.

U.S. House of Representatives – 1st Congressional District:

Republican Rep. David McKinley, the incumbent, is challenged by fellow Wheeling resident, Democrat Natalie Cline.

State Races:

Governor:

Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican, is running for reelection against Democrat challenger Ben Salango. Libertarian and Buckhannon attorney Erika Kolenich and Mountain Party candidate Danny Lutz, of Charles Town, are also on the gubernatorial ballot.

Secretary of State:

Former Secretary of State Natalie Tennant, a Democrat, is looking to take her old job back from incumbent Republican Mac Warner.

Auditor:

Incumbent Republican JB McCuskey is running for reelection against Democrat Mary Ann Claytor.

Treasurer:

Democrat John Perdue is looking to hold onto the seat he has held since 1996, facing a challenge from Jefferson County Republican Riley Moore.

Commissioner of Agriculture:

Incumbent Republican Kent Leonhardt is challenged by WV 13th District State Senator Bob Beach, a Monongalia County Democrat.

Attorney General:

Two-term incumbent Republican Patrick Morrisey is seeking reelection against Democrat Sam Petsonk of Fayette County.

WV State Senate – 13th District (shared with a portion of Marion County):

A year ago, incumbent Democrat Minority Leader Roman Prezioso announced that he would not be running for reelection, after serving in the Senate since 1996. Fellow Democrat Mike Caputo, who has been in the House of Delegates since 1996, currently serving as Minority Whip, has stepped in to run for the seat against Republican Rebecca Polis.

WV State Senate – 14th District (shared with some or all of seven other counties):

Voters in the southeastern corner of the county will decide between incumbent Republican Randy Smith, of Tucker County, who is facing Democrat David Childers, of Hardy County.

WV State Senate – 2nd District (shared with some or all of eight other counties):

Voters in the western end of the county will be voting in the 2nd District, where incumbent Republican Mike Maroney, of Glen Dale, is facing fellow Marshall County resident and Democrat Josh Gary.

WV House of Delegates – 51st District:

The 51st District is comprised of five delegates, the most of any district in the state. The district is currently a blue stronghold, with all five seats being held by Democrats. Those incumbents, Barbara Evans Fleischauer, John Williams, Danielle Walker, Rodney Pyles and Evan Hansen, are all looking to hang onto their seats against Republicans Zach Lemaire, former Delegates Cindy Frich and Joe Statler, Justin White and Todd Stainbrook.

WV House of Delegates – 49th District (shared with most of Taylor County and a small portion of Marion County):

Residents in the far southeastern corner of the county vote in the 49th District, where incumbent Republican Amy Summers is facing former Delegate Mike Manypenny.

WV House of Delegates – 5th District (shared with Wetzel County):

Voters in the far western end of Monongalia County vote in the 5th District, where incumbent Democrat Dave Pethtel is facing Republican Philip Wiley.

Monongalia County Ticket:

There is only one contested race on the county ticket, the race for County Commissioner between incumbent Republican Ed Hawkins and Democrat challenger Jeff Arnett.

Incumbent Democrats, Prosecuting Attorney Perri Jo DeChristopher, Sheriff Perry Palmer and Assessor Mark Musick, are running unopposed. Republican Surveyor Bob Andriotto is also running unopposed.

