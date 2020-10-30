Your Local Election Headquarters: Preston County Voter Guide

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – If you are a registered voter in Preston County, here’s what you can expect to see on your ballot when you step into the voting booth.

Federal Races:

President:

Voters will see four candidates: the Republican, President Donald Trump; the Democrat, former Vice President Joe Biden; Libertarian Jo Jorgensen, from South Carolina; and Howie Hawkins, the Mountain Party candidate from Syracuse, NY.

U.S. Senator:

Incumbent Republican Shelley Moore Capito is faced by Democrat Paula Jean Swearengin, of Raleigh County and Preston County Libertarian David Moran.

U.S. House of Representatives – 1st Congressional District:

Republican Rep. David McKinley, the incumbent, is challenged by fellow Wheeling resident, Democrat Natalie Cline.

State Races:

Governor:

Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican, is running for reelection against Democrat challenger Ben Salango. Liberatarian and Buckhannon attorney Erika Kolenich and Mountain Party candidate Danny Lutz, of Charles Town are also on the gubernatorial ballot.

Secretary of State:

Former Secretary of State Natalie Tennant is looking to take her old job back from incumbent Republican Mac Warner.

Auditor:

Incumbent Republican JB McCuskey is running for reelection against Democrat Mary Ann Claytor.

Treasurer:

Democrat John Perdue is looking to hold onto the seat he’s held since 1996, facing a challenge from Jefferson County Republican Riley Moore.

Commissioner of Agriculture:

Incumbent Republican Kent Leonhart is challenged by WV 13th District State Senator Bob Beach, a Monongalia County Democrat.

Attorney General:

Two-term incumbent Republican Patrick Morrisey is seeking reelection against Democrat Sam Petsonk of Fayette County.

WV State Senate – 14th District(shared with some or all of seven other counties):

Incumbent Republican Randy Smith, of Tucker County, is facing Democrat David Childers, of Hardy County.

WV House of Delegates – 52nd District:

Terry Sypolt, the incumbent Republican, is challenged by Democrat J.R. Wolfe.

WV House of Delegates – 53rd District(shared with most of Tucker County):

The incumbent Republican, D.R. Jennings is facing Democrat Cory Chase.

Preston County Ticket:

County Commissioner:

Incumbent Republican Don Smith is challenged by Independent candidate Lynn Housner.

Sheriff:

There will be a new Sheriff in the county, with Republican Moe Pritt and Democrat Arnold Tichnell running for the position.

Other Races:

Jay Shay is running unopposed for the Prosecuting Attorney seat, long held by Mel Snyder, who did not seek reelection.

Incumbent Assessor Connie Ervin is also unopposed, as is Ken Moran for Surveyor.

