Your Local Election Headquarters: Randolph County Voter Guide

ELKINS, W.Va. – If you are a registered voter in Randolph County, here’s what you can expect to see on your ballot when you step into the voting booth.

Federal Races:

President:

Voters will see four candidates: the Republican, President Donald Trump; the Democrat, former Vice President Joe Biden; Libertarian Jo Jorgensen, from South Carolina; and Howie Hawkins, the Mountain Party candidate from Syracuse, NY.

U.S. Senator:

Incumbent Republican Shelley Moore Capito is faced by Democrat Paula Jean Swearengin, of Raleigh County and Preston County Libertarian David Moran.

U.S. House of Representatives – 2nd Congressional District:

Republican Rep. Alex Mooney, the incumbent, is challenged by Democrat Cathy Kunkel.

State Races:

Governor:

Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican, is running for reelection against Democrat challenger Ben Salango. Liberatarian and Buckhannon attorney Erika Kolenich and Mountain Party candidate Danny Lutz, of Charles Town are also on the gubernatorial ballot.

Secretary of State:

Former Secretary of State Natalie Tennant is looking to take her old job back from incumbent Republican Mac Warner.

Auditor:

Incumbent Republican JB McCuskey is running for reelection against Democrat Mary Ann Claytor.

Treasurer:

Democrat John Perdue is looking to hold onto the seat he’s held since 1996, facing a challenge from Jefferson County Republican Riley Moore.

Commissioner of Agriculture:

Incumbent Republican Kent Leonhart is challenged by WV 13th District State Senator Bob Beach, a Monongalia County Democrat.

Attorney General:

Two-term incumbent Republican Patrick Morrisey is seeking reelection against Democrat Sam Petsonk of Fayette County.

WV State Senate – 11th District(shared with some or all of five other counties):

Former State Senator Robert Karnes, who defeated incumbent John Pitsenbarger in the Republican Primary, is running against former House of Delegates member Denise Campbell, a Democrat.

WV House of Delegates – 43rd District(shared with Pocahontas County):

Incumbent Democrats Bill Hartman and Cody Thompson and facing Republicans Ty Nestor and Mark Rennix for the two seats.

WV House of Delegates – 44th District(a small portion of Randolph County, along with portions of Nicholas and Upshur counties and all of Webster County):

The incumbent Republican, Caleb Hanna is facing Democrat Robin Cutlip.

Randolph County Ticket:

County Commissioner:

Incumbent Democrat Chris See is challenged by Republican Christopher Pudder.

Sheriff:

There’s a three-way race for Sheriff with former Magistrate Rob Elbon, a Republican; former Chief Deputy Jim Webley, a Democrat; and Phil Hudok of the Constitution Party, running for the position.

Other Races:

Two incumbents, Prosecuting Attorney Michael Parker and Assessor Phyllis Yokum, both Democrats, are unopposed, as is Leon Mallow, the Republican candidate for Surveyor.

To view the full sample ballot for Randolph County, click here.