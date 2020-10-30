Your Local Election Headquarters: Ritchie County Voter Guide

HARRISVILLE, W.Va. – For registered voters in Ritchie County, here’s what can be expected on the ballot when they step into the voting booth.

Federal Races:

President:

Voters will see four candidates: the Republican, President Donald Trump; the Democrat, former Vice President Joe Biden; Libertarian Jo Jorgensen, from South Carolina; and Howie Hawkins, the Mountain Party candidate from Syracuse, New York.

U.S. Senator:

Incumbent Republican Shelley Moore Capito is faced by Democrat Paula Jean Swearengin, of Raleigh County and Preston County Libertarian David Moran.

U.S. House of Representatives – 1st Congressional District:

Republican Rep. David McKinley, the incumbent, is challenged by fellow Wheeling resident, Democrat Natalie Cline.

State Races:

Governor:

Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican, is running for reelection against Democrat challenger Ben Salango. Libertarian and Buckhannon attorney Erika Kolenich and Mountain Party candidate Danny Lutz, of Charles Town, are also on the gubernatorial ballot.

Secretary of State:

Former Secretary of State Natalie Tennant, a Democrat, is looking to take her old job back from incumbent Republican Mac Warner.

Auditor:

Incumbent Republican JB McCuskey is running for reelection against Democrat Mary Ann Claytor.

Treasurer:

Democrat John Perdue is looking to hold onto the seat he has held since 1996, facing a challenge from Jefferson County Republican Riley Moore.

Commissioner of Agriculture:

Incumbent Republican Kent Leonhardt is challenged by WV 13th District State Senator Bob Beach, a Monongalia County Democrat.

Attorney General:

Two-term incumbent Republican Patrick Morrisey is seeking reelection against Democrat Sam Petsonk of Fayette County.

WV State Senate – 2nd District (shared with some or all of eight other counties):

Incumbent Republican Mike Maroney, of Glen Dale, is facing fellow Marshall County resident and Democrat Josh Gary.

WV House of Delegates – 7th District (shared with most of Pleasants County):

Trenton Barnhart, the incumbent Republican, is running unopposed.

Ritchie County Ticket:

On the county ticket, all candidates, who are all incumbents, are running unopposed: County Commissioner Randall Riggs, a Republican; Prosecuting Attorney Samuel Rogers, a Democrat; Sheriff Terrance Snodgrass, a Republican; Assessor Arlene Mossor and Surveyor Bill Mossor, both Republicans.

What Ritchie County residents will be deciding on is the renewal of the Ambulance Authority Excess Levy and the Board of Education Levy, which will provide for two new elementary schools and improvements to the high school football field and track.

To view the full sample ballot for Ritchie County, click here.