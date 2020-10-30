Your Local Election Headquarters: Taylor County Voter Guide

GRAFTON, W.Va. – If you are a registered voter in Barbour County, here’s what you can expect to see on your ballot when you step into the voting booth.

Federal Races:

President:

Voters will see four candidates: the Republican, President Donald Trump; the Democrat, former Vice President Joe Biden; Libertarian Jo Jorgensen, from South Carolina; and Howie Hawkins, the Mountain Party candidate from Syracuse, NY.

U.S. Senator:

Incumbent Republican Shelley Moore Capito is faced by Democrat Paula Jean Swearengin, of Raleigh County and Preston County Libertarian David Moran.

U.S. House of Representatives – 1st Congressional District:

Republican Rep. David McKinley, the incumbent, is challenged by fellow Wheeling resident, Democrat Natalie Cline.

State Races:

Governor:

Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican, is running for reelection against Democrat challenger Ben Salango. Liberatarian and Buckhannon attorney Erika Kolenich and Mountain Party candidate Danny Lutz, of Charles Town are also on the gubernatorial ballot.

Secretary of State:

Former Secretary of State Natalie Tennant is looking to take her old job back from incumbent Republican Mac Warner.

Auditor:

Incumbent Republican JB McCuskey is running for reelection against Democrat Mary Ann Claytor.

Treasurer:

Democrat John Perdue is looking to hold onto the seat he’s held since 1996, facing a challenge from Jefferson County Republican Riley Moore.

Commissioner of Agriculture:

Incumbent Republican Kent Leonhart is challenged by WV 13th District State Senator Bob Beach, a Monongalia County Democrat.

Attorney General:

Two-term incumbent Republican Patrick Morrisey is seeking reelection against Democrat Sam Petsonk of Fayette County.

WV State Senate – 14th District(shared with some or all of seven other counties):

Incumbent Republican Randy Smith, of Tucker County, is facing Democrat David Childers, of Hardy County.

WV House of Delegates – 49th District(shared with small portions of Marion and Monongalia counties):

Incumbent Republican Amy Summers is facing former delegate Mike Manypenney, a Democrat.

WV House of Delegates – 48th District (a small portion of Taylor County and all of Harrison County):

There are four spots up for grabs in the 48th District and two of the winners will be newcomers. Democrat incumbent House Minority Leader Tim Miley and incumbent Republican Terry Waxman are not running for re-election. However, incumbent Republicans Ben Queen and Danny Hamrick are running, along with fellow Republicans Laura Kimble and Clay Riley. Running on the Democrat ticket are former Delegate Richard Iaquinta, Rob Garcia, Ryan Deems and Josh Maxwell. Libertarian Will Hyman and Steve Hamilton of the Mountain Party are also in the running.

Taylor County Ticket:

County Commissioner:

Incumbent Republican Orville Wright is challenged by former Commissioner Dave Gobel, a Democrat.

Sheriff:

Incumbent Sheriff Terry Austin, the Republican, is facing a challenge from former sheriff and chief deputy Robert Beltner, who is a Democrat.

Assessor:

Incumbent Assessor Christa Kinsey, a Republican, is running against Democrat challenger Gigi Collett.

Surveyor:

Democrat Chad Proudfoot and Republican Timothy Brake are facing off for Surveyor.

Levies:

Voters will decide the fate of four renewal levies: one for the Taylor County Emergency Squad and Flemington Area Ambulance Service, the Taylor County Health Department, the Taylor County Public Library and the Taylor County Senior Citizens.

Other Races:

Incumbent Prosecuting Attorney John Bord is unopposed.

To view the full sample ballot for Taylor County, click here.