Your Local Election Headquarters: Tucker County Voter Guide

PARSONS, W.Va. – If you are a registered voter in Tucker County, here’s what you can expect to see on your ballot when you step into the voting booth.

Federal Races:

President:

Voters will see four candidates: the Republican, President Donald Trump; the Democrat, former Vice President Joe Biden; Libertarian Jo Jorgensen, from South Carolina; and Howie Hawkins, the Mountain Party candidate from Syracuse, NY.

U.S. Senator:

Incumbent Republican Shelley Moore Capito is faced by Democrat Paula Jean Swearengin, of Raleigh County and Preston County Libertarian David Moran.

U.S. House of Representatives – 1st Congressional District:

Republican Rep. David McKinley, the incumbent, is challenged by fellow Wheeling resident, Democrat Natalie Cline.

State Races:

Governor:

Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican, is running for reelection against Democrat challenger Ben Salango. Liberatarian and Buckhannon attorney Erika Kolenich and Mountain Party candidate Danny Lutz, of Charles Town are also on the gubernatorial ballot.

Secretary of State:

Former Secretary of State Natalie Tennant is looking to take her old job back from incumbent Republican Mac Warner.

Auditor:

Incumbent Republican JB McCuskey is running for reelection against Democrat Mary Ann Claytor.

Treasurer:

Democrat John Perdue is looking to hold onto the seat he’s held since 1996, facing a challenge from Jefferson County Republican Riley Moore.

Commissioner of Agriculture:

Incumbent Republican Kent Leonhart is challenged by WV 13th District State Senator Bob Beach, a Monongalia County Democrat.

Attorney General:

Two-term incumbent Republican Patrick Morrisey is seeking reelection against Democrat Sam Petsonk of Fayette County.

WV State Senate – 14th District(shared with some or all of seven other counties):

Incumbent Republican Randy Smith, of Tucker County, is facing Democrat David Childers, of Hardy County.

WV House of Delegates – 47th District(shared with Barbour County):

Chris Phillips, the incumbent Republican, is challenged by Democrat Ed Larry.

WV House of Delegates – 53rd District(shared with a portion of Preston County):

The incumbent Republican, D.R. Jennings is facing Democrat Cory Chase.

Tucker County Ticket:

County Commissioner:

Incumbent Republican Jon Bush is challenged by Democrat Mike Rosenau.

Prosecuting Attorney:

Incumbent Republican Ray LaMora is facing Democrat Savannah Wilkins, who is an assistant prosecuting attorney in Preston County.

Sheriff:

There will be a new Sheriff in the county, with Republican Jerry Flanagan and three Independents: B.J. Ball, Jacob Kopec and Joe Nelson, all running for the position.

Other Races:

Assessor Chris Michael is running unopposed and there are no candidates for Surveyor.

To view the full sample ballot for Tucker County, click here.