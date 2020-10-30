Your Local Election Headquarters: Upshur County Voter Guide

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – For registered voters in Upshur County, here’s what can be expected on the ballot when they step into the voting booth.

Federal Races:

President:

Voters will see four candidates: the Republican, President Donald Trump; the Democrat, former Vice President Joe Biden; Libertarian Jo Jorgensen, from South Carolina; and Howie Hawkins, the Mountain Party candidate from Syracuse, New York.

U.S. Senator:

Incumbent Republican Shelley Moore Capito is faced by Democrat Paula Jean Swearengin, of Raleigh County and Preston County Libertarian David Moran.

U.S. House of Representatives – 2nd Congressional District:

Republican Rep. Alex Mooney, the incumbent, is challenged by Democrat Cathy Kunkel.

State Races:

Governor:

Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican, is running for reelection against Democrat challenger Ben Salango. Libertarian and Buckhannon attorney Erika Kolenich and Mountain Party candidate Danny Lutz, of Charles Town, are also on the gubernatorial ballot.

Secretary of State:

Former Secretary of State Natalie Tennant, a Democrat, is looking to take her old job back from incumbent Republican Mac Warner.

Auditor:

Incumbent Republican JB McCuskey is running for reelection against Democrat Mary Ann Claytor.

Treasurer:

Democrat John Perdue is looking to hold onto the seat he has held since 1996, facing a challenge from Jefferson County Republican Riley Moore.

Commissioner of Agriculture:

Incumbent Republican Kent Leonhardt is challenged by WV 13th District State Senator Bob Beach, a Monongalia County Democrat.

Attorney General:

Two-term incumbent Republican Patrick Morrisey is seeking reelection against Democrat Sam Petsonk of Fayette County.

WV State Senate – 11th District(shared with some or all of five other counties):

Former State Senator Robert Karnes, who defeated incumbent John Pitsenbarger in the Republican Primary, is running against former House of Delegates member Denise Campbell.

WV House of Delegates – 44th District(a small portion of Randolph County, along with portions of Nicholas and Upshur counties and all of Webster County):

The incumbent Republican, Caleb Hanna is facing Democrat Robin Cutlip.

WV House of Delegates – 45th District:

Incumbent Republican Carl Martin is unopposed.

WV House of Delegates – 46th District (includes Lewis County):

Three Lewis County residents: Adam Burkhammer, a Republican from Horner, Democrat Bob Stultz of Weston and Michael Lockard, a Libertarian from Walkersville are running to take over Patrick Martin’s seat.

Upshur County Ticket:

There are no contested races on the Upshur County ballot. Incumbent County Commissioner Terry Cutright, incumbent Prosecuting Attorney Bryan Hinkle, former Sheriff Virgil Miller, incumbent Assessor Dustin Zickefoose and Surveyor candidate Dale Bennett are all running unopposed.

To view the full sample ballot for Upshur County, click here.