Your Local Election Headquarters: Webster County Voter Guide

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. – For registered voters in Webster County, here’s what can be expected on the ballot when they step into the voting booth.

Federal Races:

President:

Voters will see four candidates: the Republican, President Donald Trump; the Democrat, former Vice President Joe Biden; Libertarian Jo Jorgensen, from South Carolina; and Howie Hawkins, the Mountain Party candidate from Syracuse, New York.

U.S. Senator:

Incumbent Republican Shelley Moore Capito is faced by Democrat Paula Jean Swearengin, of Raleigh County and Preston County Libertarian David Moran.

U.S. House of Representatives – 3rd Congressional District:

Republican Rep. Carol Miller, the incumbent, is challenged by Democrat Hilary Turner.

State Races:

Governor:

Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican, is running for reelection against Democrat challenger Ben Salango. Libertarian and Buckhannon attorney Erika Kolenich and Mountain Party candidate Danny Lutz, of Charles Town, are also on the gubernatorial ballot.

Secretary of State:

Former Secretary of State Natalie Tennant, a Democrat, is looking to take her old job back from incumbent Republican Mac Warner.

Auditor:

Incumbent Republican JB McCuskey is running for reelection against Democrat Mary Ann Claytor.

Treasurer:

Democrat John Perdue is looking to hold onto the seat he has held since 1996, facing a challenge from Jefferson County Republican Riley Moore.

Commissioner of Agriculture:

Incumbent Republican Kent Leonhardt is challenged by WV 13th District State Senator Bob Beach, a Monongalia County Democrat.

Attorney General:

Two-term incumbent Republican Patrick Morrisey is seeking reelection against Democrat Sam Petsonk of Fayette County.

WV State Senate – 11th District(shared with some or all of five other counties):

Former State Senator Robert Karnes, who defeated incumbent John Pitsenbarger in the Republican Primary, is running against former House of Delegates member Denise Campbell.

WV House of Delegates – 44th District(shared with a small portion of Randolph County, along with portions of Nicholas and Upshur counties):

The incumbent Republican, Caleb Hanna is facing Democrat Robin Cutlip.

Webster County Ticket:

On the Webster County ballot there are two contested races. Incumbent County Commissioner Daniel Dotson, a Democrat, is facing Republican Robert Chericalo.

Republican Stanley Knight and Democrat Rick Clayton are running to take over for David Cutlip in the Sheriff’s Office.

Incumbent Prosecuting Attorney Dwayne Vandevender and incumbent Assessor Max Cochran are running unopposed. Keith Stout is also running, unopposed, for the unexpired Circuit Clerk term. There are no candidates for Surveyor.

To view the full sample ballot for Webster County, click here.