Youth fishing pond re-opens in Marion County

FAIRMONT W.Va. – Marion County is reopening its youth fishing pond with a new look!

The pond was established more than 12 years ago by Marion County for kids to have a safe place to fish but hadn’t been kept up within recent years.

County administrator Kris Cinalli said the community saw a resource that wasn’t being used and wanted to bring it back to life.

“It’s just pride in the community and then just wanting to have a resource that they can use since it is a pretty nice area out there,” Cinalli said.

Volunteers and Marion county maintenance workers started on this project last month. They began cleaning up litter, cutting down trees, laying new gravel, and even restocking the pond with fish.

And now all it needs is a couple of fishermen.

“I think it’s probably nicer than it’s ever been thanks to all the volunteers and the County Commission Maintenance Department,” Cinalli stated. “So it’s been a nice group effort, and we just hope people take care of it; we hope they enjoy it, and we hope that we can continue to grow it.”

Cinalli explained that in the future, Marion County is looking to add more to the space for the community to enjoy.