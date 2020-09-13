Zimmerman and Alderson Broaddus teams win the annual Chamber Golf Tournament, on a newly-renovated course

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Nine teams, riding brand new golf carts, participated in the annual tournament at the newly-renovated Barbour Country Club. Both winning teams earned cash prizes.

The winners of the Barbour County Chamber of Commerce annual golf tournament was Greg Zimmerman’s team. His team included Bill Bowers, Dan Judy, and Larry Spotloe.

The runners-up, from Alderson Broaddus University, included Josh Allen, Steve Dye, Eric Shorr, and L.T. Tallman.

The prize winners were:

Greg Zimmerman who was closest to the pin on hole # 3

Bill Bowers who had the longest putt on hole # 5

Coty Thorne who had the longest drive on hole # 1

There were no winners in the hole-in-one contest on hole # 17.

Recently, the clubhouse and grounds were completely restored after a major storm caused damage several years ago. The restoration was the happy result of countless hours of volunteer work, the assistance of the Amish community and major cash contributions from area residents.

The tournament committee said they were grateful for each of the donors, players, and volunteers. They were also grateful for the personnel of the restored Barbour Country Club, which contributed to the success of this year’s charity fund-raiser.

“Our objective of underwriting scholarships and other programs at Philip Barbour High School has been fully accomplished”, said golf chairman Reg Trefethen, who served as the Master of Ceremonies for the day. Trefethen was assisted by committeemen Mike Cvechko, Eric Ruf, and Joe Kaiser.

Hole sponsors, who contributed $100 each, included:

Angel’s Arsenal

Alderson Broaddus University

The Barbour Community Health Association

The Barbour County Commissioners

The Barbour County Development Authority

Dr. Tim and Ronda Barry, Cvechko Insurance

Dave’s Plumbing & Heating

Fox’s Pizza

Freedom Bank

Premier Bank

Kaiser’s Coffee & Candy

Chris Phillips

Ed Larry

Brett Carpenter

Mace’s Pharmacies

Mullens & Mullens Attorneys

Nikki Rogers State Farm

the Barbour Country Club

Legacy Insurance & Financial Services

Complimentary golf certificates that were presented to the winners of the skills contests, were received from the Buckhannon Country Club, Snowshoe Resort, Stonewall Resort and Twin Falls State Park. Allegheny Insurance sponsored the hole-in-one contest again, while the Barbour Health Association provided cold beverages. Broaddus Hospital provided box lunches.

Multiple door prizes were donated by the Builders Center, Cvechko Insurance, the Good Samaritan Center and Alderson Broaddus University.

Volunteers who served as hole-in-one witnesses were Melissa Foy and Connie Williams from the Barbour Health Association, while Chrissy Kittle, Director of the Barbour County Senior Center, hosted the registration table.