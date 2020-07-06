Bruno the bear tranquilized during Midwest migration near St. Louis

ELSBERRY, Mo. – A bear migrating from Wisconsin to Missouri has nearly 150,000 Facebook fans following his trip through the Midwest. Elsberry, Missouri police provided an update about his location late last night.

“Just an update on the bear that passed through Elsberry July 1st. His name is Bruno and he was tranquilized by Conservation and moved away from the metro area for his safety and the public’s,” write the Elsbury Police Department on Facebook.

An Elsberry, Missouri police officer spotted a black bear along a dirt road while patrolling Wednesday night. The town is around 50 miles north of St. Louis.

Bruno was first seen in Wisconsin on May 10, then crossed into Illinois a month later and is now in Missouri.

The Missouri Department of Conservation says it’s not uncommon for bears to travel across the state of Missouri. If you see him, consider yourself lucky, snap a picture, report his location, and give him his space.