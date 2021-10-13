Newsfeed Now: Coroner says Gabby Petito strangled to death; Disabled couple claims Southwest crew left them stranded on plane

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) –  Gabby Petito died by strangulation three to four weeks before her body was found, announced a Wyoming coroner at a Tuesday news conference.

See the full story on NewsNation

Neighbors helped a woman from burning home after a California plane crash on Monday. Officials said at least two people were killed in the crash.

See the full story on FOX 5 San Diego

A couple who is disabled said crews with Southwest Airlines left them on an empty plane and forgot about them.

See the full story on News Channel 8

After major flight delays and hundreds of cancelations for southwest airlines customers, travelers are looking for ways to protect themselves as experts predict holiday travel will reach pre-pandemic levels. Some people wonder if they should buy travel insurance.

See the full story on News Channel 8

Everything inside a store in New York City belonged to somebody else and had a home somewhere else. Now the store is willing to sell a wide variety of pieces from the city’s history.

See the full story on PIX 11

A trend at Arkansas high school may have you seeing double. There are nine sets of twins enrolled at the school.

See the full story on KARK 4 News

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories