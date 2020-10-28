Newsfeed Now: President Trump heads to Arizona, Biden works virtually from Delaware

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – So far, more than 70 million people have cast early in-person and mail ballots, according to data compiled by the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida. That is a record-setting pace and more than half of the total 2016 turnout.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Today’s Top Campaign Headlines:

TRUMP IN ARIZONA: President Donald Trump will make a crunchtime appeal to voters in Nevada. But he’ll do so from Arizona.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

IN THE COLD: Over an hour after President Donald Trump departed his rally at Omaha’s Eppley Airfield Tuesday night, hundreds of supporters were left stranded in the below-freezing temperatures when transport buses were unable to navigate roads near the small airport.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

BIDEN LEADS IN POLLS: Former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump 50% to 45% in the final Emerson College/NewsNation national poll before Election Day on Nov. 3.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories