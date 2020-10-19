Titans fan reacts after team owner saves family from eviction

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Jonathon Blasdell is a dedicated Tennessee Titans fan, a husband and father to three small children, and one of many facing a crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blasdell lost his job and was facing eviction. He started a GoFundMe page, asking for $5000 to help keep his family in their home.

“The landlord was cool at first, but it just starts adding up and adding up, we started drowning immediately,” said Blasdell.

Then came a $4,500 donation.

“Someone sent me a message saying, ‘Amy is so gracious,’ and I was like ‘Who’s Amy?’ So I start scrolling through and I see Amy Strunk and I think, ‘Is that her?'”

It was indeed, Amy Adams Strunk, controlling owner of the Tennessee Titans.

“I reached out to the Titans, and they confirmed it,” said News 2 Sports Producer Cal Baxter to Blasdell. “Oh wow, that’s crazy,” said Blasdell.

A $4,500 donation that helped propel Jonathon Blasdell and his family to their goal.

“My wife started to cry immediately, when I saw it I couldn’t speak for a second, I talk all the time, and I couldn’t,” recalled Blasdell.

A gracious donation from the owner of his favorite team, allowing him and his family to stay in their home.

“There’s a family surviving because of her, because of her generosity. I’d like her to know how thankful our family is,” said Blasdell.

