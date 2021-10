North Central WV Trick-or-Treat Times

Halloween is right around the corner! WBOY 12 News wants to keep you informed of all the 2021 Trick-or-Treat times across north central West Virginia.

We will continue to update this list as more information becomes available. If you know of a Trick-or-Treat time in your community, please email us at news@wboy.com.

A child is seen having fun at a Halloween trick-or-treat. (iStock / Getty Images)

Harrison County

Bridgeport: Saturday, Oct. 30, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Clarksburg: Saturday, Oct. 30, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Nutter Fort: Saturday, Oct. 30 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Doddridge County

West Union: Saturday, Oct. 30, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Lewis County Park

Lewis County Park: Saturday, Oct. 30, 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Monongalia County

Morgantown (Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church): Sunday, Oct. 24, 1 p.m.

Preston County

Kingwood: Thursday, Oct. 28, 5 – 6 p.m.

Randolph County

Ekins: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Tucker County

Davis: Saturday, Oct. 30, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Webster County