olympics
Olympics bans ‘Black Lives Matter’ apparel, could punish athletes for social protests
Video
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
West Virginia man is one of two escaped inmate from Ohio correctional center
Video
4 individuals charged after traveling out of state to purchase narcotics to sell within W.Va. borders, deputies say
2 individuals charged after troopers pursue them across Morgantown stemming from a larceny complaint
Eligible West Virginians can now register for medical cannabis cards
Fairmont police: Abandoned house fire result of ‘juvenile mischief’
Video
First ever WV hospital to be named Top 100 Hospital, 2 years in a row
Video
Michigan woman charged in Westover after officers find more than a pound-and-a-half of meth during routine traffic stop
WV DHHR confirms 344 new COVID-19 cases, 9 additional deaths on Tuesday
Healthcare Hero: WVU Medicine Children’s Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU)
Video
WBOY Mobile Apps