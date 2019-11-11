WVU Medicine Children’s One Day for Kids

One Day for Kids
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU Medicine Children’s has partnered with Nexstar Media Group to host a Mediathon on November 13 in conjunction with the WVU Day of Giving to raise funds that will help patients and families in need of life-changing care.

“We’re so excited about the partnership with Nexstar because it offers a much better opportunity to tell our story than merely talking about it. Through video, we will show folks all over the state and region what the new hospital will look like with an animated virtual tour. They will get to meet some of our dedicated providers. Most importantly, we will tell the stories of our miracle patients,” Amy L. Bush-Marone, R.N., B.S.N., M.B.A., C.N.O.R., chief operating officer at WVU Medicine Children’s, said. “We think this will be a powerful tool to not only raise awareness for the new hospital but to raise crucial gifts for our $60-million capital campaign.

Along with WBOY, each Nexstar station in West Virginia will also be participating in the Mediathon.

The WVU Day of Giving begins at midnight on November 13 and will run until 11:59 p.m.

