12 Best West Virginia videos we found on YouTube this week: Nov. 12, 2021

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – There’s a lot of great content to be found on YouTube. Here’s a look at 12 videos, related to West Virginia, that our team found this week:

We celebrated Veterans Day, all across our state this week. Here’s what it means to a student veteran at West Virginia University:

2. Tied to many veterans is Clarksburg’s own, Louis A. Johnson, who served as the Secretary of Defense from 1949 to 1950. Many people know his name from the VA Hospital in Clarksburg and the Steptoe & Johnson law firm that bear his name. You can learn more about Johnson below:

3. The West Virginia National Guard is working on a project to help with the state’s food insecurity issues by helping to convert old coal mines into food-producing land. Here’s a first look:

4. The most memorable part of WVU’s recent football game against Oklahoma State was the #9 retirement ceremony for quarterback Major Harris. See his full press conference below:

5. Feeling nostalgic after hearing from the “Maj,”? Check out the 1988 game against rival Penn State:

6. It’s always interesting to see what visitors to the West Virginia think of our state. Here’s one man’s take on the top places to see here:

7. These guys went off the beaten path to check out what the Mountain State has to offer. Go along for the ride:

8. Almost everyone knows about Blackwater Falls, but there are two other nearby sets of falls that are worth checking out too. Here’s a look at Albert and Douglas Falls:

9. Did you know West Virginia has a natural bridge? Neither did we. Check it out:

10. Here’s a unique look at a large swath of the state, from above:

11. Come into a big sum of cash recently? If so, you might want to check out the most expensive houses currently for sale in West Virginia:

12. Last week we learned a little bit about the history of West Virginia’s state flag. This week, let’s learn how to draw it: