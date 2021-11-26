12 Best West Virginia videos we found on YouTube this week: Thanksgiving 2021 edition

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here’s the Thanksgiving edition of the best West Virginia-related videos we found on YouTube this week.

If you’re heading to grandmother’s house for the holiday, you may want to go over the river and through the woods, instead of taking the road system. A recent report says West Virginia has the 3rd worst road infrastructure in the country. 12 News Shayla Klein talked with an expert to find out more:

2. Meanwhile, one of Klein’s previous stories on the troubled teen industry got mentioned on a recent episode of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee:

3. This video tells the story of what happened when a circuit court judge in Hardy County didn’t appreciate being pulled over by a Moorefield police officer for allegedly using a cellphone while driving:

4. Here’s a unique view of Valley Falls, on the Tygart River, near the Marion/Taylor county line:

5. For many people, football is as big a part of Thanksgiving as turkey and pie. Here’s a look at Bridgeport’s record-setting performance, against Jefferson, in the high school football playoffs:

6. The West Virginia University Mountaineers are also coming off a big victory against Texas. Here’s a look back at how they pulled off the win:

7. The Mountaineers had an even more exciting victory in the second round of the NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament:

8. Spending a lot of time around family, over the holidays, can put some strain on your relationship. Before things go south, you may want to check out this new video on how prenuptial agreements work in West Virginia:

9. The kids are out of school for the Thanksgiving break, but this future YouTube star is slacking off on his education:

10. Ski season coincides with the holiday season in West Virginia. Snowshoe Mountain is opening its slopes on Thanksgiving Day, while Timberline Mountain is offering a preview of some of its terrain this weekend:

11. Thanksgiving isn’t the only holiday this week, the 12 News team also celebrated National Espresso Day:

12. Last, but not least, there’s no better way to close out our Thanksgiving-themed list than with this throwback to 2016 when the Pride of West Virginia, the Mountaineer Marching Band, was in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: