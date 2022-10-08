12 News anchors Jeena Cadigan, Don Graye and Harley Benda after the 12 News pumpkin carving contest in 2021

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Whether you like the month for pumpkin-flavored everything and beautiful fall foliage, or spooky fun, West Virginia has you covered, and regardless of why you like the season, there’s probably a Halloween movie for you.

Here are 12 News’ favorite Halloween movies if you’re looking for recommendations, or just want to know our taste in movies:

Evening Anchor Don Graye likes the iconic 1982 “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” because it’s “just a fun movie set around Halloween.”

Morning and Noon Anchor Justin McLennan likes the original 1978 “Halloween” because it was one of the first Halloween movies he saw on TV and thought it was really scary.

Morning and Noon Anchor Harley Benda likes the 1998 Disney Channel original movie “Halloweentown” because it’s a classic from her childhood and it’s not scary, so you can’t beat that.

Multimedia Journalist and Weekend Anchor Jeena Cadigan likes 1993’s “Hocus Pocus” because “it’s the only one that’s not too scary.”

Meteorologist Khalil McIver likes 2017’s “Get Out” because he thinks it does a great job of building suspense throughout the film and he likes the “fake-out” toward the end and the themes of the film.

Meteorologist Joshua Redwine likes 1993’s “Hocus Pocus” because it’s “lighthearted, funny, and just a classic Halloween movie.”

Multimedia Journalist Makayla Schindler likes the 2004 Disney Channel original movie “Halloweentown High” because witches are her favorite part of Halloween and “not only does this movie connect me back to my childhood, but it also makes me happy watching the magic unfold in the movie.” She thinks all of the Halloweentown movies are good, but this one is her favorite.

Multimedia Journalist Heather Hale likes 1993’s “Hocus Pocus” because she “watched it a lot while growing up, and so even when it’s not Halloween, [she] would still watch it because [she] enjoyed it so much as a child.”

For Multimedia Journalist Riley Holsinger, it’s a tie between “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” and the 2002 “Scooby-Doo” because he “grew up a big Peanuts fan and read the comic every Sunday in the newspaper and would always get [his] family/friends Peanuts themed cards for special occasions,” and “grew up with the Mystery Machine and watching the cartoons… plus it’s one of those movies that it’s not too scary, but an overall great watch!”

Multimedia Journalist Allen Clayton likes 1988’s “Beetlejuice” because “it’s funny and corny,” which is a sense of humor he likes.

Multimedia Journalist Joe Lint likes 1993’s “Hocus Pocus” because he thinks “the original Hocus Pocus is the best Halloween movie and appeals to all ages.”

Digital Reporter Sam Gorski likes 1986’s “Aliens” because “what’s better than one xenomorph? How about like, 100 of them.”

5 and 6 p.m. Producer Matt Wade likes the original 1974 “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” because “it’s scary.”

11 p.m. producer Nolan Porterfield likes the original 1978 “Halloween” because “it basically set the standard for horror films that followed. The white mask that Michael Myers wears combined with his movements makes for an effectively scary character. You don’t know who he is or why he does what he does, he just kills people. That mysterious element about him makes him the best horror movie villain ever.”

Assignment Editor Christopher Dowell likes 2016’s “Autopsy of Jane Doe” because “it’s got a good balance between psychological horror and outright horror moments. And it doesn’t go too hard on the gore while also being brutal.”

Digital Executive Producer Sam Kirk likes 1998’s “Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island” because “you can’t go wrong with Scooby-Doo.”

Digital Executive Producer Alexandra Weaver likes 1988’s “Beetlejuice” “for the spooky early Tim Burton vibes and young Winona Ryder.”

Digital Producer Christian Meffert likes the 1998 Disney Channel original movie “Halloweentown” for the nostalgia.