12 News memories of Jeopardy’s Alex Trebek

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – WBOY has had the honor of bringing Jeopardy and host Alex Trebek into the living rooms of north central West Virginia for many years.

Trebek’s death, following his battle with cancer, has left some of the 12 News staff reflecting on some of the opportunities they’ve had to interact with Trebek and the popular game show over the years.

As the Jeopardy affiliate for this area, our staff has gotten the opportunity to cover events related to the show that were going on in the region.

In the fall of 2002, former WBOY anchor/reporter Tim Tialdo traveled to Columbus, Ohio where the Jeopardy College Championship was being recorded. Tialdo got the chance to interview Trebek and learn from other members of the show what he meant to its success.

He also asked Trebek an all important question, at the time: why did he shave off his famous mustache? Without batting an eye, Trebek replied with a smile: “To make it easier for Will Ferrell on Saturday Night Live to do his impression of me.”

You can watch Tialdo’s full story with Trebek in the player below:

In the spring of 2011, Trebek was just on our outskirts, crossing off a bucket list item, while doing some filming with the Western Maryland Railroad, just across the border from West Virginia. “This is very pretty, it’s a lot greener than what I’m used to in southern California,” Trebek told former 12 News anchor Dana Arquilla.

When Arquilla asked him about his role on the show, Trebek’s answer was, as his custom, filled with humility: “It’s a good show. It carries me, I don’t carry it.”

Scenes from his trip riding the rails in the mountains of Maryland aired on episodes of Jeopardy that fall.

About a year after the Maryland trip, we caught up with Trebek again, this time at Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C. where a “Power Players” episode of Jeopardy was being filmed. The show featured CNBC commentator Robert Faber, NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Fox New Channel’s Dana Perino.

Former 12 News anchor/reporter Stacy Moniot got the chance to interview the trio, along with Trebek. When Moniot asked him how he thought he’d do if he were a contestant on his own show, she got another humble answer: “Put me in against some senior citizens and I’d do fine, put me against a good 30-year-old and he or she would clean my clock. Even the teens would take me out.”

The WBOY family is thankful for all these opportunities over the years and sends its condolences to Trebek’s family.