12 News Zip Trip: Shinnston 26431

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Zip Trip is a series where we pick a zip code out of a hat and search for hidden gems in that area. For this episode, the random zip code is 26431, which is in Shinnston, WV

Levi Shinn’s house is maintained by the Shinnston Historical Society.

Shinnston was founded by Levi Shinn in 1778. You can still visit his two story log cabin today. It’s known as being the oldest standing structure in North Central West Virginia.

The town is known for its Thanksgiving Turkey Trot. The Trot is a 5K race, and this year it will be held on November 28th, but the West Fork River Trail is available to walkers, runners, and bikers year round.

Shinnston’s West Fork Trail is a great place to get some exercise.

You can find lots of shops along Pike Street, from home decor to meat markets. The first place we visited was Our Market, which sells items from local vendors.

We then stopped at Silly Boys, which sells trading cards and comic books. They also host Pokemon tournaments on Fridays. This shop is relatively new, and they said they want to host more tournaments and games in the future.

Our Market has many unique finds, like this German feather tree.

Silly Boys sells comic books, trading cards, and collectables.

Homestyle’s seasonal home decor features ornaments and other festive items.

Urban Market has special items that are available for a limited time only.

Our next stop was Homestyle, a home decor shop. You can find candles, rugs, towels, and seasonal decor items at this store. It’s one of the oldest retail shops in Shinnston.

Next door is Home Style’s pop-up shop, Urban Market. The shop is only open once a month and for the holidays. You can get specialty decor and furniture here that was repainted or refurbished by hand.

The Sweet Spot is most well known for their doughnuts.

After all of that shopping, we decided to end our day with a doughnut and coffee at The Sweet Spot. They have the typical glazed and powdered doughnuts, but they also have some unique flavors, like maple iced with bacon and glazed with Fruity Pebbles.